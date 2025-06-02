Graduation ceremony shooting suspect formally charged with 1st, 2nd degree assault

Prosecutors have charged 20-year-old Hamza Abdirashid Said with first- and second-degree assault, as well as owning a machine gun, in connection to a shooting outside the 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday evening.

University of Minnesota Police responded to the campus around 8:00 p.m., and witnesses at the scene described hearing gunshots.

Police found a 49-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was conscious and told police he’d been standing outside the graduation when he heard a group arguing behind him. He heard a gunshot and started to run away with his family when he realized he’d been shot.

A second man, previously identified as a 19-year-old, had a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The two victims have since been discharged from the hospital, according to the University of Minnesota.

Prosecutors say surveillance video captured the shooting and showed several males, including the suspect, running from the area. The video captured the suspect leaving an item in the bushes nearby. Officers found a Glock 17 handgun in that area. The gun also had an automatic conversion kit – also known as a “switch” – attached.

Officers patrolling the area located a person matching the description of the suspect, later identified as Said, and arrested him.

Police haven’t determined if Said was inside the graduation ceremony before the shooting.

RELATED: Victims in Mariucci Arena shooting discharged from hospital; still no charges against suspect I Wayzata High School father jumps into action amid postgraduation shooting outside Mariucci Arena I 2 injured in shooting at Mariucci Arena; suspect in custody