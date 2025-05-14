Grab a selfie with this iconic green dinosaur while you can. The classic Champlin gas station it’s at is up for sale.

A well-known classic, old-time gas station in Champlin is up for sale.

The Sinclair gas station on Highway 169 and its famous green dinosaur mascot have been local landmarks for decades.

One of the owners, Jim Merkl, passed away in January, and now his family has decided to sell.

“It’s been difficult,” wife Diana Merkl said. “Jim was a bigger-than-life person, and it’s hard to let go of bigger-than-life.”

The city of Champlin wants to buy the property and redevelop the land.

“I’m pretty well resigned — life goes on and I need to find what path I’m on today,” Merkl said.

The family would like to move the mascot, Dino the dinosaur, to a city park after the gas station closes.