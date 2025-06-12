Gov. Walz testifying before Congress on sanctuary states, illegal immigration

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is testifying before a Congressional committee on Thursday.

Testimony began just after 9 a.m. in front of the House Oversight Committee about so-called “sanctuary states.” Walz and the governors of Illinois and New York are discussing sanctuary policies for illegal immigrants.

During the hearing Thursday morning, Walz denied that Minnesota is a so-called “sanctuary state.”

“Now we have a broken immigration system in this country. I think everyone in this room agrees with that. But nothing Minnesota has done to serve its own people stands in the way of the federal government managing border security and policies. While you’ve convened this hearing to exploit the issue of so-called Sanctuary states, Minnesota’s not even a sanctuary state. Minnesota legislature has passed no such bill making Minnesota a sanctuary state, and I have signed no such law,” said Walz.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota) told Walz he “failed the people of Minnesota”, saying state policies allow illegal immigrants to get taxpayer-supported healthcare, college benefits and drivers licenses.

Emmer went on to say while Walz doesn’t consider Minnesota a “sanctuary state”, policies currently in place suggest otherwise.

Emmer says Walz might not consider MN a "sanctuary state" but those policies suggest otherwise. Walz wasn't given much time to respond. Emmer left the packed hearing immediately after his grilling of Walz.

The committee took a 15-minute break around 11:30 a.m. CT before continuing. Testimony is expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

