Gov. Walz pledged $10 million to fix Rapidan Dam. But it never made it into the state budget.

The state has yet to make good on a promise to help fix the Rapidan Dam, which partially failed one year ago this summer.

Days after the failure, Gov. Tim Walz told taxpayers in Blue Earth County that they would not shoulder the burden of the disaster alone.

The failure happened after a record-setting amount of rain carved a new path for the Blue Earth River around the debris-clogged Rapidan Dam. The county is working on plans to remove the dam, but it comes at a steep price.

Preliminary cost estimates for the project range from $60 to $75 million.

5 INVESTIGATES pressed Gov. Tim Walz on what happened to the millions he called for in January for the Rapidan Dam.

The governor returned to the dam in January to pledge $10 million for the recovery of the dam in this year’s bonding bill.

“You’re going to fix it one day or another,” the governor told reporters. “The longer you wait, the worse it gets.”

But 5 INVESTIGATES found two words missing in the state budget after the legislative session wrapped up: Rapidan Dam.

The money never made it in.

Walz Responds

After a recent public appearance, 5 INVESTIGATES pressed the governor about what happened to the Rapidan Dam money he called for in the state budget.

“I said the bonding bill is always a tough one. It takes a supermajority,” he said. “Our commitment is there to make sure that it’s done.”

Walz went on to describe this as an annual project and said, “We’ll be back at it.”

Meanwhile, the planning and preparation to remove the damaged dam continues in Blue Earth County – regardless of the funding that’s in place.

In an interview with 5 INVESTIGATES, Blue Earth County Board Chair Kip Bruender seemed to downplay losing the money in the state budget, indicating they’re playing the long game.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and you know, that’s just the way government works,” he said. “We’ll have plenty of other opportunities to try to get funding from the state and federal government, and we’ll need them both, and property taxes.”

When asked if property taxes would increase to help pay for the removal, Bruender said he didn’t know.

To make matters worse, the county recently learned that FEMA denied at least a portion of its request for federal assistance to remove the dam. Other requests for federal funding are still pending.

Meanwhile, county officials still face criticism after two former dam employees told 5 INVESTIGATES more could have been done to prevent the failure last year.

“It was all completely avoidable,” said Ron Jordan, who operated the dam for 14 years. “They did no debris mitigation.”

The county has said its workers moved as fast as possible to remove debris when it started to stack up.

Work Continues

The removal of the Rapidan Dam and the rebuilding of embankments have been described as a costly, complex, multi-year project.

When 5 INVESTIGATES visited the site last month, a crew was using a drone to map the riverbank that is slowly disappearing.

“This bank here is already eroded quite a bit this year. It’s been pretty wild to see,” said Andy Brown, Senior Geo-Archeologist working with a crew from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

Restoring the river banks is now part of the plan to bring the area back to a new normal. But it’s also bound to drive up the cost.

“We need to stick with them,” Walz said to 5 INVESTIGATES. “We’re pushing back on the federal government, saying states can’t do this alone. I would never tell the community they have to do it alone.”

