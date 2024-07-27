Gov. Walz, other top DFL officials rally, canvass in support of VP Harris for President

Gov. Tim Walz, alongside other state and local DFL officials — and federal Democratic elected officials from Minnesota — spent Saturday afternoon knocking on doors, encouraging voters to back Vice President Kamala Harris for President.

Before they hit the pavement for the “Harris for President canvassing kickoff,” they led a rally before a crowd of more than 200 people, packing the St. Paul Labor Center to the point of raising the temperature.

Gov. Walz (DFL-Minnesota), Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL-Minnesota), Attorney General Keith Ellison (DFL-Minnesota), U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota), Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-Minnesota) and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter took the stage hours before former President Donald Trump is expected to rally in St. Cloud with about 100 days to go until the election.

“I’m not just standing on this stage with a bunch of other elected officials, I’m standing on this stage with my team,” said Carter, leading the speeches.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance are here making their first stop on their farewell tour,” Sen. Klobuchar said to cheers.

For every few “Harris for President” signs in the room, there was also a “Stop Trump” sign. Speakers reminded the audience of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. That’s what’s at stake again in 2024, Ellison said.

“We believe in liberty and justice for…” Ellison said, pointing to the crowd, who responded, “all!”

“And that is what we believe in,” he continued. “That is what is on the line, and that is what we’re going to fight for.”

Sen. Klobuchar, who is up for re-election in November, followed President Joe Biden by endorsing Harris without hesitation. They ran against one another in the last presidential primary.

“We ran against each other for president, and sometimes when that happens, bad blood happens,” Klobuchar shared. “We actually got to be closer friends.”

The crowd erupted in support of both women. The energetic event followed a Friday confidence boost for the Harris campaign as she took the lead over Former President Donald Trump in a new KSTP/Survey USA poll of Minnesota.

Gov. Walz called on Minnesotans to vote in November, calling the Harris campaign “a transformational moment.” Speaking to the Trump campaign, he echoed several other speakers in saying, “we’re not going back.”

“He’s here today in the state of hockey to complete his trifecta,” Walz continued. “He lost in ’16, he lost in ’20, he loses in ’24.”

The Minnesota governor reportedly made it to the Harris campaign’s short list of vice presidential nominees, but he wouldn’t comment on where he stood in that ongoing conversation when asked by journalists after the rally.

He said he’s honored to be a part of the conversation and that he will support whomever Harris chooses as her running mate.