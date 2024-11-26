Gov. Walz: ‘No regrets’ about campaign for VP

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hasn’t agreed to any one-on-one interviews since Election Day when the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign lost to Republican Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance.

However, he opened at least a window into how he’s feeling since losing that race during a news conference at the Minnesota State Capitol celebrating the state turkey industry ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“No regrets,” he said in response to a reporter’s question. “I regret few things in life other than I didn’t get a dog sooner. That’s my biggest regret. But no, I’m proud to have been part of that [campaign]. I think we put a message out that 75 million liked, but not quite enough.”

The Harris-Walz ticket lost all seven key battleground states and the national popular vote. Although he was optimistic going into Election Day, he’s realistic about the result. He says he takes some consolation in having the opportunity to put a national spotlight on Minnesota.

“To be honest, glad to tell Minnesota’s story,” he said. “That we get things done together and (showed) we’re pretty hopeful people.”

Now the governor will put his hopefulness to the test with a legislative session coming up during which Democrats will have to share power with Republicans for the first time since 2021. He said it will become more clear how they will work together and how much money they’ll have to work with when a state budget forecast is released next week.

“I think at this time we’re waiting to see (how) the forecast comes in,” he said. “We will get an opportunity then to see what the incoming (Trump) administration will do in mid-January and then we will get the opportunity to put out our budget and then a revised budget when the February numbers actually come in.”

The governor says he’s concerned about a potential trade war impacting Minnesota’s agriculture industry and other segments of our economy.

The Minnesota Legislature convenes on Jan. 14.