Gov. Walz meets with Harris’ vetting team for vice president

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has met with Vice President Kamala Harris’ vetting team as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee considers who to choose as her running mate, ABC News reports.

The governor had previously declined to comment on whether he was sending vetting materials to Harris’ team.

Walz has recently risen to national prominence, making several national TV appearances over the past couple of weeks and hammering the message that Republican policy goals are “weird.” Other Democrats — including the Harris campaign — have followed suit.

Other Democrats likely to be considered for vice president include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

Harris’ campaign announced a rally tour to debut her running mate, but so far the vice president has not scheduled a visit to Minnesota. However, Eau Claire, Wisconsin — about an hour east of the Twin Cities — is one of the stops on the itinerary.