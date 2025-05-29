Gov. Walz, lawmakers reduce Philando Castile Memorial Training Fund

In July 2016, Philando Castile was shot and killed by a St. Anthony police officer who was later acquitted on a manslaughter charge.

A year later, the Philando Castile Memorial Training Fund was created to help law enforcement officers receive mandated use-of-force and de-escalation training.

Since 2017, that fund received $6 million annually, but this budget cycle, lawmakers agreed to cut the fund from $6 million to $4.9 million, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law as part of a public safety omnibus bill.

Valerie Castile, Philando’s mother, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she is disappointed the fund was reduced by more than $1 million.

“It really hurts. It hurts. It’s a disservice. A disservice to law enforcement and to the community,” said Castile.

Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, told KSTP the funding is critical for smaller law enforcement agencies statewide who do not have large budgets.

“In those agencies, this funding is essentially their funding for their entire training budget,” said Potts. “This is the only money that they have to train their officers is what is provided to them or reimbursed to them.”

KSTP reached out to legislative leaders and the office of Gov.Walz for comment, but did not hear back.