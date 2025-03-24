Gophers to hire Colorado State’s Niko Medved as next men’s basketball coach

Minnesota will hire Colorado State men’s basketball coach Niko Medved to lead its squad next season, a source tells KSTP Sports.

It will be a homecoming for Medved, a U of M alum and graduate of Roseville Area High School. Medved got his coaching start with the Gophers, hired as a student manager and assistant before going on to a full-time position at Macalester College.

Medved coached teams at Furman and Drake before his most recent job at Colorado State, where he compiled a 143-85 record over seven seasons and led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances in the last four years. In this year’s tournament, CSU advanced to the Round of 32, falling to No. 4 seed Maryland on a buzzer-beater Sunday night.

Medved will replace former Gophers coach Ben Johnson, who was fired after a 15-17 record during the 2024-25 season.

The Gophers will make an official announcement later on Monday.