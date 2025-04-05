GOP US Senate candidate touts Navy SEAL background, supports Trump tariffs

Adam Schwarze says he’s never been one to shy away from a fight.

It dates all the way back to his enlistment in the military shortly after 9/11 and continued for his next 21 years as a Marine and Navy SEAL.

“Like a lot of Americans around the world, I was in school, watched the Twin Towers fall in my senior class and a month later on my 18th birthday I enlisted in the Marine Corps,” he says in an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser” that will be broadcast at 10 a.m. Sunday.

He says one Marine motto is “First to fight,” and he learned a lot about that.

“True to their word, that same year I deployed, I saw my first combat operation the same year I graduated high school,” he says. “All five phases of Iraqi Freedom as a Marine and a couple deployments to embassies around the world.”

Now, Schwarze says he’s ready to transition to a political fight. He favors fewer regulations and taxes on small businesses and also supports President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs despite a rough impact on the stock markets in the early going.

“It’s not a comfortable move,” he says of the tariffs. “It’s not an easy move, but as you talk about my career both as a Marine doing the hard work and later on as a Navy SEAL mission commander doing very important things on behalf of the United States of America, not all those things are comfortable. A lot of them are actually very uncomfortable. But the status quo for our country is not tenable. The deficit, the debt, those are all things, not tenable things, and the tariffs are one of the tools the Trump administration is trying to use to get us back on the right track.”

He does acknowledge there might have been a better way to implement the tariffs in a more targeted or surgical way, but he’s willing to give them a chance to work.

As a military veteran, Schwarze says he has some concerns about how Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and others used the Signal chat app to discuss a military mission.

You can hear more about his opinion on that Sunday at 10 a.m. on “At Issue.”