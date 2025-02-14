GOP begins to file recall petitions against DFL lawmakers

GOP activists are following through on a promise to recall House DFL lawmakers who did not show up for the first three weeks of the legislative session.

Cassondra Knudson, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office confirmed on Friday that 10 recall petitions had been filed so far this week — including one against a Republican lawmaker.

Seven of those petitions that were reviewed met the requirements and were forwarded to the courts; three others that were filed on Friday are still under review, Knudson said.

Recall petitions were filed against the following state representatives:

Rep. Kristen Bahner, DFL-Maple Grove

Rep. Brion Curran, DFL-White Bear Lake

Rep. Steve Elkins, DFL-Bloomington

Rep. Julie Greene, DFL-Edina

Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park

Rep. Matt Norris, DFL-Blaine

Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron

Rep. Lucy Rehm, DFL-Chanhassen

Rep. Brad Tabke, DFL-Shakopee

Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash said signature collection underway in dozens of other House districts.

“If you rob a bank and return the money, you still robbed the bank. That’s exactly what the DFL did to taxpayers—collecting over $300,000 in pay while refusing to show up for work,” Plechash said in a statement. “They abandoned their constitutional duties, shut down the legislative process, and denied representation to millions of Minnesotans. There must be consequences.”

A House DFL spokesperson sent the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“Republicans have filed frivolous recall petitions before that have been dismissed, and we are confident these frivolous recall petitions will be dismissed as well. Democrats have been doing our jobs fully every single day, and there is no basis for a recall.”

Under state law, recall petitions can be brought against elected officials in cases of malfeasance, nonfeasance or serious crime.

Malfeasance is defined as “intentionally doing something unlawful or wrong while performing duties of the office”; nonfeasance is “intentionally and repeatedly not performing required duties of the office”; and “serious crime” refers to a range of misdemeanors including assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and stalking. A felony conviction results in automatic expulsion.

While Republicans threaten recalls over claims of nonfeasance, Democrats have said they could bring recall petitions of their own over malfeasance, as was the case with Rep. Quam.

Voters who filed the recall petition against Quam say he committed malfeasance by “conducting business and voting on legislation at the Capitol during period of no quorum.”

Quam told KAAL-TV earlier this week he was surprised to learn of the recall petition and said he was doing the work he was elected to do.