Golfers dealing with weather whiplash across the state

Northern and southern Minnesota are dealing with two very different weather patterns.

In Hinckley, many are hoping that perhaps this is the last blast of cold weather.

The grey skies are a hassle for anyone outside, including people chasing a little ball down a fairway.

“Everyone’s antsy for it, so it’s that time of year,” said Mike Olson, general manager of Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City.

“It’s typical spring weather in Minnesota,” said John Collins from Andover, who was enjoying a blustery day in the low 50s. “In my opinion, it’s better than snow. I’m already out golfing, got some rounds in and I’d like to keep that going without the snow coming.”

Bulrush just opened a couple of days ago and there’s not much green at all, with Mother Nature bringing other headaches.

“Depending on the weather this weekend, we’re going to have to shut down again for a few days,” Johnson said. “We keep our carts out of the fairway right now just so we don’t get any ruts in our fairways.”

“We’re hoping the deep frost from the winter doesn’t affect irrigation too much,” Johnson added.

Players say they aren’t in midseason form yet and some stayed in the warmth inside.

“Just looking to see a little bit warmer weather, I guess,” Daniel Pollard from Cloquet said.

Pollard and his dad drove down from Cloquet to escape the cold there, but this weather whiplash was not a part of their game plan.

“It’s definiitely chilly. Definitely, not gold weather, but whatever, I still play in it,” Pollard said.

The folks at Bulrush say they’re waiting and watching to see if they’ll be able to open Saturday.