Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green placed on administrative leave

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a statement from the city.

The city said Green is being placed on leave “until further notice pending review of a complaint.”

The nature of the complaint has not been shared by Golden Valley.

Assistant Chiefs Alice White and Rudy Perez will co-lead the department in the meantime.

Green was sworn in as the city’s police chief in 2022 after working for the Tulsa, Oklahoma, school district’s police department.