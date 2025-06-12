Golden Valley police chief remains on paid leave

Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green was placed on paid leave several weeks ago pending the outcome of an internal investigation — he is still off the job, but city administrators are not saying more than that right now.

Golden Valley City Council member Sophia Ginis explained why.

“It is a private personnel matter and legally we can’t give those details right now,” said Ginis.

Ginis said the entire city council was told about Chief Green’s investigation prior to the decision to place him on paid leave.

RELATED: Sources: ‘Administrative issues’ are center of investigation into Golden Valley police chief

“Yes, the city staff briefed us in an appropriate, timely manner and I can say that I have all the information that I need at this time,” said Ginis.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the city manager several times for comment, but he has declined each time.

There is no timeline for completion of the internal investigation into Chief Green’s conduct.