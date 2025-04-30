Golden Valley mayor wants city manager's $211,000 salary revoked

Golden Valley Mayor Roslyn Harmon told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she supported the hiring of City Manager Noah Schuchman but has always opposed his salary and would like the city council to reconsider it sometime in the future.

A city spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Schuchman was hired at $211,000, but Mayor Harmon said a recent pay raise bumped it to $219,000.

Harmon said that’s much higher than comparable-sized cities such as Robbinsdale, Crystal and New Hope. It’s closer to the salaries of city managers in cities like Minnetonka and St. Louis Park, where compensation ranges from $237,000 to $245,000, with populations twice as large as Golden Valley.

“As a taxpayer and resident myself, we could’ve done better,” said Harmon. “When we’re talking about a city that’s been going through a lot financially in the past, just being more fiscally responsible.”

Schuchman also received $9,000 to move from Duluth, but still lives there and works in Golden Valley four days a week. The city said Schuchman has to move to Golden Valley by Sept. 1. Mayor Harmon said she was unaware of the September deadline.

“I thought that was a little too high,” said Harmon. “The moving fees. All of it, I thought, was too high.”

Schuchman was not available for an interview, but a city spokesperson issued the following statement: “As the City of Golden Valley’s chief executive officer, the city manager is responsible for running its overall and day-to-day business. The current salary is $211,702.40, which is competitive with other cities in Golden Valley’s compensation market. “

Two city council members told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they supported the financial package and said Schuchman is doing a great job running the city.