Golden Valley Mayor calls for ‘transparency,’ ‘integrity’ as investigation into police chief continues

A month after the Golden Valley Police Chief was placed on paid administrative leave, the mayor said her own city’s administration lacks transparency.

On Tuesday, Mayor Roslyn Harmon said upper management told her Chief Virgil Green was under investigation as he was being placed on leave, and that’s about all she’s been briefed on.

Mayor Harmon disagreed with statements made by City Council member Sophia Ginis to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last month.

“Yes, the city staff briefed us in an appropriate, timely manner,” Ginis said in June. “And, I can say that I have all the information that I need at this time.”

In a phone call responding to reporter questions on Wednesday, Ginis doubled down on those statements, adding that she’s “completely confident city staff is following all the appropriate procedures…”

Council member Gillian Rosenquist echoed Ginis in an email response, writing, “City staff briefed city council members in an appropriate, timely manner consistent with the requirements of a Plan B City and MN Statute 412.661, where the City Manager is responsible for all employment matters. I have all the information that I need at this time. The investigation is a private personnel matter; I respect the employee’s legal right to privacy.”

“That’s a huge concern,” Harmon responded. “I don’t have the information, and so I’m trying to really make sure that, for me, it’s all about equity and it’s all about fairness and it’s all about transparency.”

The city manager has declined multiple interview requests, citing the chief’s “legal right to privacy.”

A statement attributed to city staff said, “All city council members, including the mayor, were briefed on the matter…”

“So, I’m not sure if the council knows more than I do,” Harmon said. “I’m not okay with what I was briefed on… It was very vague.”

Like Rosenquist, the city’s statement noted Golden Valley is what’s known as a “Plan B statutory city,” meaning that the city manager “serves as chief executive and is responsible for all personnel matters.”

Although there’s no legal violation, Harman said she and the city’s residents should not be kept in the dark.

“I’m concerned because we had a downfall with our police department two years ago,” she said, asked about her specific transparency concerns.

“We’ve had a history of not knowing what’s going on until it’s after the fact… And all I’m saying, as being a new mayor, new leadership, I don’t want that to happen anymore. I don’t want to hear from residents what’s going on internally in our city. I need to hear it from upper management first.”

The mayor also confirmed reports of rank-and-file officers threatening to leave the department, citing what she described as a patterned lack of transparency. Officers were talking about leaving before Chief Green was placed on leave, she added.

Asked how many officers were considering an exit, she said, “Quite a few.”

“I truly want to make sure that whatever’s happening, that it’s done correctly, that it’s done with integrity, that it’s done with transparency, because some litigation could possibly take place. And, are we prepared as a city to handle that?” Harmon said.

The city would not comment on the investigation, only confirming that it’s ongoing as of this report.

See the full statement from city staff in response to questions and multiple interview requests with the city manager below:

The City of Golden Valley placed Police Chief Virgil Green on paid administrative leave until further notice pending review of a complaint. All City Council members, including the Mayor, were briefed on the matter. Under state law and out of respect for the employee’s legal right to privacy, the City is unable to share the nature of the complaint or any private personnel data.

The City can only share information, whether internally or externally, consistent with the requirements of Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 412, and the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act.

Golden Valley is a Statutory “Plan B” city, with a part-time City Council that legislates city-wide policy and a full-time City Manager who serves as chief executive and is responsible for all personnel matters.