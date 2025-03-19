Golden Thyme could soon reopen with liquor license; neighbors raise concerns over restaurant

A popular, long-time beloved restaurant in St. Paul is reopening its doors this spring, but some neighbors expressed concerns about the business having a liquor license.

The revival of Golden Thyme on Selby Avenue is all part of a plan to bring back life to the Rondo neighborhood.

The “Golden Thyme” name comes with a rich history in Rondo.

“I’m so excited. This really is about the revitalization of the community and forwarding Golden Thyme’s legacy,” Mikeya Griffin, Rondo Community Land Trust executive director, said.

The Rondo Community Land Trust is on a mission to revitalize the neighborhood.

A step in that plan is reopening the Golden Thyme restaurant and bar. The Golden Thyme Café is also reopening a walk away.

“We’re excited to bring more vitality,” Griffin said. “We are also bringing jobs to the community.”

Some neighbors have expressed concerns about how they bring it.

The city of St. Paul is holding a Thursday hearing after receiving pushback about the Golden Thyme restaurant and bar plan.

In the agenda, officials linked six different letters citing concerns.

A St. Paul resident who lives next to the building called granting a liquor license “a poor choice.” The resident wrote that he’s concerned the noise would keep the working-class neighborhood up at night when they leave early for work.

Another letter mirrored his concerns.

A resident referred to a bar, People’s Choice, that was open in the past claiming it led to fights, vandalism and disturbances. However, a woman who submitted a letter to the city appeared to see both sides. She’s in favor of the restaurant but not a liquor license.

“We are closing at 9 p.m. We are not opening a nightclub. We are opening an elevated, accessible dining experience. People are excited about Golden Thyme reopening,” Griffin said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also spoke to The Reconnect Rondo organization, which also supports the reopening of Golden Thyme.

The city council still has to vote on granting the liquor license.

If you have any comments or concerns about the plan, the city is holding a public hearing on Thursday, March 20 at 2 p.m. at St. Paul City Hall hearing room 330.