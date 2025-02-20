Gold Line BRT under budget at $505M, set to open in March

Metro Transit General Manager Lesley Kandaras said the Gold Line Bus Rapid Transit Line will open on March 22 and come in at $505 million, which is slightly under budget.

After two years of construction, Kandaras said, the Gold Line will travel from downtown St. Paul and head east on the north side of I-94 past the Sunray Mall, through Maplewood before ending in Woodbury.

“This truly is all-hands-on-deck work,” said Kandaras. “We’re making the most of a historic year. Historic, not just for Metro Transit and the Metropolitan Council, but for our riders and the communities we serve.”

The Gold Line will have its own dedicated travel lanes and will operate in both directions daily, with an expected ride count of 6,000 per day.

It also has new bus shelters with lights, security cameras, heaters, and a text-to-safety feature as well, according to Metro Transit Safety Director Andrew Brody.

“Safety and security is very important in a project like this,” said Brody.

Met Council member Deb Barber said having this on the East side of the metro is much needed.

“It’s such a big addition for the East side. It’s a much-needed connection that we have needed to see, and I know these communities are really excited about it,” said Barber.