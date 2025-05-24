George Floyd’s family continues to push for change 5 years after his murder

Floyd family pushes for more reform

There was an evening of art, reflection and remembrance at the Minneapolis Institute of Art on Friday, five years after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis.

“I just want people to know how great of a person, a father, a man he was, how much we loved him and how much he loved the world,” said Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew, who made the trip from Houston for the day’s events.

He’s been traveling to Minnesota since Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020. Each visit brings a wave of emotions.

“You think about the good times, you smile,” Williams said. “But then you think about the dark times, being here, learning about the news of him being killed and going through the process of the trial and a lot of the protests.”

The Floyd family was thrust to the forefront of a national reckoning.

“We didn’t really have time to grieve, so just trying to navigate all of those different feelings and emotions,” he said.

He spoke to those gathered at the art museum about his gratitude for the support his family received and his memories of the protests pushing for police reform and racial justice after his uncle was killed.

“That’s a warm feeling to know you’re not alone in a tough fight like this,” said Williams.

The demonstrations continued through the trials of former Minneapolis Police Officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Alexander Keung, who were convicted in Floyd’s death.

This week, the Trump administration filed a motion to dismiss the consent decree that resulted from a Department of Justice investigation into MPD. The consent decree, if signed by a judge, would require broad reforms within the department.

“It’s hard because there was some accountability when it came to George Floyd,” said Leslie Redmond, who was the president of the Minneapolis NAACP chapter in 2020. “But when I think about the last five years, we’ve kind of gone backwards in a lot of ways as well, so we have to figure out as a community how we have community building to continue to move forward.”

She organized the Day of Remembrance events through her role as the executive director of the nonprofit Win Back. It included an interfaith prayer at City Hall, a remembrance brunch with state and city leaders, a moment of silence at George Floyd Square and the Art Highlights: Art Heals, Art Activates event Friday evening.

“This is just one of the ways we’re lifting up the everyday people, the everyday activators,” she said, encouraging community members to continue to push for change. “There was a shift in 2020. There was an awakening, and once you wake up and see something, you can never forget it. You can never unsee it, even though they’re trying to erase our history and make us unsee what we saw in 2020.”

Williams also feels as though the country has taken steps back from the progress initially made in the wake of his uncle’s death.

“We have to continue to come together and organize and fight even harder so we don’t have more George Floyds and we don’t let my uncle die in vain and we keep his name alive, his legacy alive,” said Williams. “May 25 of 2020, the world changed, and he shook the world.”

Memorial Day weekend is forever filled with memories for Williams.

“Feels like yesterday, especially being here,” he said. “Holidays are when you think about your loved ones the most. We miss that seat at the table, we miss his presence at the cookout, or just being able to call him after the game and give him a recap of the sports night, it’s the little things. To just look around and see people honoring him and to know the impact he made, it warms you up a little bit.”

