George Floyd Square plans remain in limbo following committee’s rejection of public works plan

Future of George Floyd Square

The Minneapolis Climate and Infrastructure Committee voted not to approve the concept layout plan for George Floyd Square that was recommended by public works.

In the committee meeting, four voted in favor of a plan to “put the concept plan on ice” and two against it.

This means the council will put off approving a design for George Floyd Square.

“Today we have the opportunity to take a meaningful step forward by approving the recommended concept layout for George Floyd Square,” Emily Koski, Minneapolis City Council, said before the vote.

A flexible open plan was the latest design on the table for 38th and Chicago.

The layout was recommended by Minneapolis Public Works and backed by hundreds of hours of community engagement.

“We are saying if we move forward with a pedestrian mall plan and work together, we can get this done,” Jason Chavez, Minneapolis city council member, said.

Those who rejected that design for George Floyd Square are still pushing for a pedestrian mall design.

“I want to be clear, the conversation about delay delay delay, it’s not a delay. We are choosing a pathway forward,” Chavez said.

That pathway forward has already hit roadblocks.

State law says at least 51% of residents who live nearby have to support a pedestrian mall in order to move forward. The city already surveyed those people and received zero support.

“I’m really disgusted by this political game that’s being played. There has been four-and-a-half years of meaningful, authentic engagement with community members,” Andrea Jenkins, Minneapolis city council, said. “We are literally saying to hundreds of hundreds of constituents who showed up for hours and hours and hours over many, many years that we don’t care what you think. We know better.”

The final decision is up to the full city council, but it’s unlikely the outcome will change.

Next Thursday, Feb. 13, they will vote again to either approve the concept plan or put the decision on hold.

Minneapolis Public Works said if they delay, it’s unlikely construction will start in 2025.

A timeline of George Floyd Square’s progression can be viewed below. Follow 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ reporting on George Floyd Square HERE.