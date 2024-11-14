George Floyd Square businesses seek $30M from Minneapolis over loss of business, property value

A group of businesses at George Floyd Square is suing the City of Minneapolis and Mayor Jacob Frey for $30 million over losses they attribute to concrete barriers and a lack of policing in the area.

All five businesses on the lawsuit are owned by the same family and operate out of the same building that houses what used to be known as Cup Foods. The petition replaces an earlier lawsuit that was dismissed in September.

George Floyd allegedly passed a counterfeit bill at Cup Foods before his murder by ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. Shortly afterward, the intersection of 38th Street East and Chicago Avenue South became a sprawling memorial space and a hub for racial justice activism.

The city put up concrete barricades to keep traffic out, and George Floyd Square became known by locals as a “no go zone” due to law enforcement’s hesitancy to enter the area.

RELATED: Police say ‘autonomous zone’ blocked emergency response to brutal assault; citizens’ group disagrees

The plaintiffs allege these factors created unreasonable barriers to access their businesses and made their clientele feel unsafe due to rising crime in the area. They further claim the barricades and lack of policing amounted to an “unlawful taking” of the property.

Allen Henry, a spokesman for the city, declined to comment on the ongoing litigation but pointed to the city’s steps toward improving George Floyd Square.

“The City of Minneapolis understands the challenges that residents and businesses have confronted in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The City is currently working alongside the community to shape the future of George Floyd Square, and is committed to making it a place of memorial, positive transformation, and healing,” Henry said in a statement.