George Floyd: 5 Years of Change and Challenge

What started with a report of a counterfeit bill turned into a nationwide reckoning on policing, race and accountability.

On May 25, 2020, Derek Chauvin and three other officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane — tried to arrest George Floyd at the intersection of 38th and Chicago. It ended with his death.

Video captured by Darnella Frazier of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back spread far and wide, sparking protests and riots that lasted for days. Half a decade later, Minneapolis and the rest of the state are still grappling with the public outrage and the systemic policies that led to it.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is marking five years of change and challenge, from the efforts to reform the policing to the slow rebuilding along the riot-afflicted Lake Street business corridor.

Watch the full special in the video player above or view our reporters’ coverage below.