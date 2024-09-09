Gas leak causes temporary closure of northbound lanes of I-35 in Chisago County

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says northbound lanes of I-35 are expected to be closed for hours on Monday due to what agency officials are calling a gas main leak.

MnDOT’s 511 map shows the highway is closed between Chisago County Route 19 and Athens Trail in and north of Stacy.

As of this publishing, the closure is expected to last for about four hours. Check back for updates.

An interactive traffic map can be found below to show the current road conditions.