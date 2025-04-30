Gang violence a possibility in triple-fatal overnight shooting in Minneapolis, 2 others hurt

Minneapolis police say an overnight shooting has left three people dead and two others hurt.

The shooting happened off of Hiawatha Avenue in the Midtown area, and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says there’s a high probability that it was targeted and also potentially gang related.

According to Chief O’Hara, his officers were called just before midnight to the 2500 block of Bloomington Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a total of five victims. Some were in a vehicle, while a man was found on the sidewalk.

Three of the victims – two men and one woman – were already dead by the time officers arrived. Meanwhile, another man and a woman were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The man who was hospitalized was said to be in grave condition.

About an hour after their investigation began, officers heard more rounds being fired about five blocks away from the scene. A victim showed up later with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chief O’Hara said investigators can’t yet say if the two scenes are connected or not but did add it is highly suspicious.

“I just want to reiterate that now more than ever we need our whole community to stand up and to not accept this level of violence,” said O’Hara.

As of this publishing, no arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

If you have any details which may help police, you’re asked to give them a call.