GALLERY: Viewers submit photos of rising waters impacting Minnesota

Rising water levels have continued to be an issue for Minnesota residents this past weekend.

The situation is so dire in some regions that Governor Tim Walz has authorized the National Guard to assist in areas that are facing emergency flood situations.

5 Eyewitness News viewers have shared photos of what flood waters have looked like in their portion of the state, as well as some bright spots in others. CLICK HERE to send in your storm photos and HERE to see the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.

