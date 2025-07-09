GALLERY: Pizza cheese curd tacos, dill pickle iced tea and more – here are this year’s new state fair foods

Nearly three dozen new foods will be available for fans of the Great Minnesota Get Together this year.

Early Wednesday morning, Minnesota State Fair officials announced 33 new foods will be added to the 2025 menu, as well as eight new vendors. This brings the total to nearly 1,600 food items available for attendees to try out.

Among the new vendors will be Beans and Beignets, Chocolate Strawberry cup, Greater Tater, Lumpia City, Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes, Hoyo Sambusa, Urban Glow Mocktails as well as Midtown Global Market’s Irie Jamaican and its Oasis Grill.

A list of the new foods, as well as a gallery showing them, can be found below.

Afro Bean Pops

Athena’s Whipped Feta

Birthday cake Cookie Dough On-a-Stick

Bison Meatball Sub

Cannoli Gelato Nachos

Caprese Curds

Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float

Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries

Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits

Croffle Cloud

Deep-Fried Tofuego Bites

Dill Pickle Iced Tea

Fawaffle

Flauta Dippers

Freaky Fryday

Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog

Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream

Hot Honey Jalapeno Popper Donut

Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz

Hula Kalua Pork

Land of 10,000 Cakes

Patisserie Sweets in Two Varieties – Apple Glaze and Banana S’more

Pimento Cheese pUffs

Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos

Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings

Shrimp & Pork Toast On-A-Stick

Smashadilla

Somali Street Fries

Sweet Squeakers

Tandoori Chicken Quesaratha

Timber Twists

Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts

Uncrustaburger