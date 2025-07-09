GALLERY: Pizza cheese curd tacos, dill pickle iced tea and more – here are this year’s new state fair foods
Nearly three dozen new foods will be available for fans of the Great Minnesota Get Together this year.
Early Wednesday morning, Minnesota State Fair officials announced 33 new foods will be added to the 2025 menu, as well as eight new vendors. This brings the total to nearly 1,600 food items available for attendees to try out.
Among the new vendors will be Beans and Beignets, Chocolate Strawberry cup, Greater Tater, Lumpia City, Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes, Hoyo Sambusa, Urban Glow Mocktails as well as Midtown Global Market’s Irie Jamaican and its Oasis Grill.
A list of the new foods, as well as a gallery showing them, can be found below.
- Afro Bean Pops
- Athena’s Whipped Feta
- Birthday cake Cookie Dough On-a-Stick
- Bison Meatball Sub
- Cannoli Gelato Nachos
- Caprese Curds
- Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float
- Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries
- Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits
- Croffle Cloud
- Deep-Fried Tofuego Bites
- Dill Pickle Iced Tea
- Fawaffle
- Flauta Dippers
- Freaky Fryday
- Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog
- Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream
- Hot Honey Jalapeno Popper Donut
- Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz
- Hula Kalua Pork
- Land of 10,000 Cakes
- Patisserie Sweets in Two Varieties – Apple Glaze and Banana S’more
- Pimento Cheese pUffs
- Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos
- Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings
- Shrimp & Pork Toast On-A-Stick
- Smashadilla
- Somali Street Fries
- Sweet Squeakers
- Tandoori Chicken Quesaratha
- Timber Twists
- Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts
- Uncrustaburger