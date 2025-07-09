GALLERY: Pizza cheese curd tacos, dill pickle iced tea and more – here are this year’s new state fair foods

Krystal Frasier KSTP
2025 MN State Fair Foods
2025 MN State Fair Foods

Nearly three dozen new foods will be available for fans of the Great Minnesota Get Together this year.

Early Wednesday morning, Minnesota State Fair officials announced 33 new foods will be added to the 2025 menu, as well as eight new vendors. This brings the total to nearly 1,600 food items available for attendees to try out.

Among the new vendors will be Beans and Beignets, Chocolate Strawberry cup, Greater Tater, Lumpia City, Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes, Hoyo Sambusa, Urban Glow Mocktails as well as Midtown Global Market’s Irie Jamaican and its Oasis Grill.

A list of the new foods, as well as a gallery showing them, can be found below.

  • Afro Bean Pops
  • Athena’s Whipped Feta
  • Birthday cake Cookie Dough On-a-Stick
  • Bison Meatball Sub
  • Cannoli Gelato Nachos
  • Caprese Curds
  • Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float
  • Chicken-Fried Bacon Fries
  • Cinna-sugar Crust Tidbits
  • Croffle Cloud
  • Deep-Fried Tofuego Bites
  • Dill Pickle Iced Tea
  • Fawaffle
  • Flauta Dippers
  • Freaky Fryday
  • Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog
  • Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream
  • Hot Honey Jalapeno Popper Donut
  • Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz
  • Hula Kalua Pork
  • Land of 10,000 Cakes
  • Patisserie Sweets in Two Varieties – Apple Glaze and Banana S’more
  • Pimento Cheese pUffs
  • Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos
  • Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings
  • Shrimp & Pork Toast On-A-Stick
  • Smashadilla
  • Somali Street Fries
  • Sweet Squeakers
  • Tandoori Chicken Quesaratha
  • Timber Twists
  • Triple Chocolate Mini Donuts
  • Uncrustaburger
  • HR-afro-bean-pops
    Afro Bean Pops
  • HR-athenas-whipped-feta
    Athenas Whipped Feta
  • HR-birthday-cake-cookie-dough-on-a-stick
    Birthday cake cookie dough-on-a-stick
  • HR-bison-meatball-sub
    Bison Meatball Sub
  • HR-cannoli-gelato-nachos
    Cannoli Gelato Nachos
  • HR-caprese-curds
    Caprese Curds
  • HR-cherry-bigfoot-limeade-float
    Cherry Bigfoot Limeade Float
  • HR-chicken-fried-bacon-fries
    Chicken Fried Bacon Fries
  • HR-cinna-sugar-crust-tidbits
    Cinna Sugar crust tidbits
  • HR-croffle-cloud
    Croffle Cloud
  • HR-deep-fried-tofuego-bites
    Deep Fried Tofuego Bites
  • HR-dill-pickle-iced-tea
    Dill Pickle Iced Tea
  • HR-fawaffle
    Fawaffle
  • HR-flauta-dippers
    Flauta Dippers
  • HR-freaky-fryday
    Freaky Fryday
  • HR-grandma-doreens-dessert-dog
    Grandma Doreen’s Dessert Dog
  • HR-green-apple-sucker-ice-cream
    Green Apple Sucker Ice Cream
  • HR-hot-honey-jalapeno-popper-donut
    Hot Honey Jalapeno Popper Donut
  • HR-hot-honey-pizza-ballzz
    Hot Honey Pizza Ballzz
  • HR-hula-kalua-pork
    Hula Kalua Pork
  • HR-land-of-10000-cakes
    Land of 10,000 Cakes
  • HR-patisserie-sweets-in-two-varieties
    Patisserie Sweets
  • HR-pimento-cheese-puffs
    Pimento cheese puffs
  • HR-pizza-cheese-curd-tacos
    Pizza Cheese Curd Tacos
  • HR-pot-of-gold-potato-dumplings
    Pot of Gold Potato Dumplings
  • HR-shrimp-pork-toast-on-a-stick
    Shrimp pork toast on a stick
  • HR-smashadilla
    Smashadilla
  • HR-somali-street-fries
    Somali street fries
  • HR-sweet-squeakers
    Sweet squeakers
  • HR-tandoori-chicken-quesaratha
    Tandoori chicken quesaratha
  • HR-timber-twists
    Timber twists
  • HR-triple-chocolate-mini-donuts
    Triple chocolate mini donuts
  • HR-uncrustaburger
    Uncrustaburger