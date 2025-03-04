Future of space shuttle replica in St. Cloud remains up in the air

An out-of-this-world attraction in St. Cloud remains grounded.

Last year, St. Cloud Inventor Felicity-John Pederson had a replica of the Space Shuttle moved from Florida to Minnesota with plans to use it as part of a museum.

We’ve learned Pederson no longer owns the replica, and it’s been taken over by a new non-profit. Where the shuttle ends up remains up in the air.

RELATED: City of St. Cloud hopes to place full-size replica of Space Shuttle downtown

“I haven’t heard anything about the next steps or where it might ultimately settle,” Cassie Miles with the future Great River Children’s Museum in downtown St. Cloud said. “Excited to see where that space shuttle goes.”

We reached out to the city of St. Cloud about the future of the shuttle but never heard back.