Future of South St. Paul stockyard gatehouses uncertain

A piece of South Saint Paul stockyard history is up for debate.

On Monday evening, the South Saint Paul City Council discussed the future of two gatehouses from the former Armour Packing Plant as it looks to redevelop the land.

The gatehouses were built in 1918 and are the only things remaining from the historic stockyards district.

The city says it’s considering restoring the gatehouses and either keeping them on site or moving them to a public park.

“That’s probably on the order of almost $200,000 per structure to really kind of make them watertight and preserve them for history,” South Saint Paul City Administrator Ryan Garcia said. “The last remaining vestige of a bygone era, one that built the community.”

The city hopes to make a final decision on the future of the gatehouses by late summer or early fall.