Future first responders take on first-of-its-kind mass casualty incident training

Young people considering a career as police officers, firefighters and EMTs responded to a staged four-vehicle pile-up involving a school bus in the parking lot of Hennepin Technical College in Eden Prairie on Saturday.

They’re called “explorers.”

Minnesota Fire Exploring Association President Kate McKay said it was the first time they’ve carried out a mock mass casualty incident with police, EMS and fire explorers together as they would be in reality.

“So we’ve got volunteers who are playing the role of victims and bystanders, and the law enforcement explorers are trying to figure out what caused the crash and try to keep the scene as safe as they can,” McKay explained.

“There’s a fire incident commander and then a law enforcement incident commander with them, kind of prompting them to say, ‘Hey, have you thought about this?’ or ‘Are you doing this yet?’ So that they can be a little more successful.”

As those interested in a future as police officers took victim and witness statements, the fire explorers worked to safely remove and triage victims, and the EMT explorers treated and loaded patients into the ambulance.

“I mean, at the start it was, it was really overwhelming… just like it would have been on a real scene,” said Evan Trapp with the Fridley Fire Explorers.

“I think it just shows me more and more that this is what I want to do.”

All in all, about 80 young people — mostly high school students — participated from 13 metro-area agencies.

“My favorite thing has just been seeing all the kids working together and seeing them kind of work through the process and troubleshoot around some kind of difficult things,” McKay shared.

“This would be challenging to work an event like this as a firefighter or a police officer who’s got some experience.”

Trapp got certified in high school and is already an EMT. After his upcoming graduation, he has plans to work toward becoming a Fridley firefighter.

“It’s cool to get the opportunity to do this,” he said. “…just shows that fire is gonna have people for a long time to come, I think, and I’m probably going to be one of them.”

McKay said the mass casualty training would not have been possible without the roughly 40 volunteers, tow companies who donated the cars and Hennepin Technical College as a host.