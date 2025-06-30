Fundraising starts for memorial to honor fallen Minnesota EMS personnel
The Minnesota EMS Line-of-Duty Foundation is raising money to build a memorial for fallen EMS first responders, similar to memorials on the Minnesota State Capitol Mall for police and firefighters.
Foundation President Adam Harvey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it is time EMS personnel get the same recognition for making the ultimate sacrifice as other first responders, and the Capitol Mall, he said, is a fitting location.
“Right now, that’s where police and fire line of duty deaths are memorialized and EMS continues to want to be treated equally as the rest of our first responder families,” said Harvey. “So, I believe we should have equal standing.”
Harvey said the foundation must raise $20,000 to move forward with the process, which is ultimately approved by the Capitol Area Architecture Planning Board.
Harvey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the memorial will remind people of the sacrifices made by EMS first responders and the toll on families when one is killed doing their job.
He also said he sees a future where EMS personnel, and other first responders, who’ve died by suicide connected to PTSD, will also be recognized as line-of-duty deaths.
“There continues to be information coming out that says, whoa, this stuff is actually brain-changing. They’re finding physical stuff,” said Harvey.
Harvey stated that the goal is to have the memorial completed by 2029. To donate or learn more, CLICK HERE.
Here is a list of suicide prevention and mental health resources:
- 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988
- Crisis Text Line – Text MN to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor to receive free, 24/7 crisis support via text message.
- Minnesota Department of Human Service’s adult mental health resources
- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) – Minnesota
- Veterans Crisis Line at 988, Option 1 or by texting 838255
- Minnesota Farm and Rural Mental Health Helpline at 833-600-2670 or by texting “FarmStress” to 898211
If you believe someone is at risk of suicide, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services suggests you:
- Ask questions about whether the individual is having suicidal thoughts.
- Call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
- Seek help from a medical or mental health professional. If it is an emergency situation, take the person to a hospital.
- Remove any objects from a person’s home that could be potentially used in a suicide.
- Do not leave the person alone, if possible, until help is available.