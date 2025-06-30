Fundraising starts for memorial to honor fallen Minnesota EMS personnel

The Minnesota EMS Line-of-Duty Foundation is raising money to build a memorial for fallen EMS first responders, similar to memorials on the Minnesota State Capitol Mall for police and firefighters.

Foundation President Adam Harvey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it is time EMS personnel get the same recognition for making the ultimate sacrifice as other first responders, and the Capitol Mall, he said, is a fitting location.

“Right now, that’s where police and fire line of duty deaths are memorialized and EMS continues to want to be treated equally as the rest of our first responder families,” said Harvey. “So, I believe we should have equal standing.”

Harvey said the foundation must raise $20,000 to move forward with the process, which is ultimately approved by the Capitol Area Architecture Planning Board.

Harvey told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the memorial will remind people of the sacrifices made by EMS first responders and the toll on families when one is killed doing their job.

He also said he sees a future where EMS personnel, and other first responders, who’ve died by suicide connected to PTSD, will also be recognized as line-of-duty deaths.

“There continues to be information coming out that says, whoa, this stuff is actually brain-changing. They’re finding physical stuff,” said Harvey.

Harvey stated that the goal is to have the memorial completed by 2029. To donate or learn more, CLICK HERE.

