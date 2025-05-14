Frost, Wolves could both clinch playoff series on Wednesday night

Sports fans in Minnesota could be celebrating twice on Wednesday night, as two teams could clinch their spot in the next playoff series with a win.

First up are the Minnesota Frost, who are leading the Toronto Sceptres in a best-of-five semifinal series, 2-1.

If the Frost win at the Xcel Energy Center, they’ll make it to their second straight PWHL Finals. Last year, the team took it all, winning the Walter Cup after defeating Boston in five games.

Puck drop for Game 4 is at 6 p.m.

After the Frost’s game, attention will turn to the other side of the river, where the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Golden State Warriors at the Target Center.

Currently, the Wolves lead the best-of-seven series 3-1.

Warriors player Steph Curry will be out again due to an injury, however, that could be a factor later in the series if the Warriors win on Wednesday.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m.

In addition to these two games, the NFL will be releasing the full schedules for all teams this season at 7 p.m. Football fans already know the Vikings will be playing in back-to-back international games on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.