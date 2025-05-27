Frost defeat Charge 2-1 in OT to win 2nd straight Walter Cup

The Minnesota Frost have existed for two years, and they already have their second PWHL championship.

Mound, Minnesota, native Liz Schepers scored the game-winning goal in overtime Monday night to secure a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Charge and seal the Walter Cup victory at home.

Each of the four games in the best-of-five series went into overtime — including a triple overtime epic in Game 3 — and ended with a 2-1 score.

Kelly Pannek opened the scoring for the Frost in Game 4 with a goal in the second period. The Charge’s Tereza Vanišová struck back midway through the third to even the score.

Schepers’ goal came at the 12-minute mark, bouncing a low shot off the pad of Ottawa goaltender Gwyneth Philips before corraling the rebound and burying the puck in the net.

The crowd at Xcel Energy Center roared in excitement as a sea of purple sweaters swarmed Schepers on the ice.