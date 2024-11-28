From the bowling lanes to the Thanksgiving plate — one family’s special turkey tradition

Thanksgiving is all about food and family, but some families have a different type of tradition on this holiday.

Many people went bowing Thanksgiving morning during the Gobbler Tournament at Sun Ray Lanes in St. Paul.

Kim Fidler and twenty of her family members have bowled in the tournament for the last two decades before having Thanksgiving dinner.

“My food is cooking in a roaster and five crockpots on the counter,” Fidler said. “It’s amazing. We love it, and it gets bigger and better every year.”

Fidler says she gets strange reactions when telling people her family has a tradition of bowling on Thanksgiving.