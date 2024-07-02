Friends: Grandfather died trying to save family in Wisconsin cabin fire

The Juneau County Sheriff reports that six people, including three children, died early Sunday morning in a fire in Necedah, Wisconsin.

“The whole sky was orange,” neighbor Ken Zielinski told WKOW News. “The flames at that point, which happened really quick, were almost above the jack pines, so that’s 20-25 feet in the air.”

Family friends tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Pastor Steve Witte lost his life trying to save his grandchildren from the fire.

“When he heard granddaughters were in the house, that hadn’t made it out, then he ran in with one of his daughters, and they never made it out themselves,” said Pastor Larry Schlomer. “Always ready to do whatever it took to serve other people.”

Pastor Witte, a missionary in Asia with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, had returned for an extended stay.

“To make the most of their time over the 4th of July week, they gathered as a family to spend it together,” Schlomer said.

The extended family was spending the time in a vacation rental property, according to a friend.

The Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod posted on social media that Pastor Witte, his daughter Lydia Witte, daughter Charis Kuehl, and granddaughters Stella Kuehl, Lena Henselin and Merci Henselin died in the fire.

“Charis and Stella were dear children of their Heavenly Father,” a family friend wrote in part to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. “We love the Kuehl family. Jesus loves them more. And now, they are with Him forever.”

Members of the church have set up a fundraising page for the Kuehl family who survived.

Pastor Steve Kuehl, the husband of Charis, had just accepted a call to teach at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School in New Ulm and had bought a home ahead of their move from Ohio.

Principal Dr. Timothy Plath told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the community in New Ulm is there to support them when the family arrives later this summer.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department said the fire appears to be accidental in nature but remains under investigation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and State Fire Marshal are part of the investigation.