Friends, family aiding the search for former St. Paul mountaineer in Peru

Mountaineer Edson Vandeira has always been passionate about reaching the highest heights.

“The reason he’s there is because of his love for the mountains,” declares Natalia Koch, Vandeira’s former wife. “He always told me about that.”

The 36-year-old former St. Paulite’s latest adventure — to climb Artesonraju Mountain, in the Andes in Peru.

At nearly 20,000 feet, it’s known for its near-perfect pyramid shape, a place to push the limits.

“The steepness of it can be very challenging,” explains Saif Alnabi, a friend and a member of the Minnesota chapter of the American Alpine Club. “The descent can be very challenging because of the steepness, and the constant ice and snow that you have to deal with.”

Friends and family say Vandeira and two fellow climbers began their ascent on May 29, but the trio haven’t been heard of since June 1.

Koch says she’s concerned the team’s supplies and food may have run out.

“So, my rational brain understands that it’s a lot of time for someone to be with no food,” she notes quietly. “Thursday, I was very hopeful. Now, I don’t want to lose my hopes, but also, it’s just hard. It’s been a very rough couple of days.”

Koch says at least 50 people are searching the area on foot.

Drones have been sent up, and a Peruvian government helicopter is also patrolling the skies.

“We fight ‘til the end to get ourselves out of trouble,” declares Nick Martinez, a fellow climber based in California.

He says Vandeira is a technical climber, meticulous and organized.

But searchers have also seen signs of an avalanche on the mountain.



“When things go well, it’s just super fun,” Martinez says. “But things can turn in the blink of an eye.”

Still, friends of Vandeira, a climber for 17 years, say he is a survivor.

They are holding out hope for a good outcome.



“Knowing him, he is very risk-averse,” Alnabi says. “He does a really good job of calculating the risk when he’s outside and in the mountains.”

Koch says Vandeira was making the climb as training to be certified as a high mountain guide.

His work as a photographer has appeared in National Geographic and on the History Channel.

Vandeira often documented his climbs on Instagram and other social media.

“All his love for me and all his love for everybody that is searching for him and are caring about him — that motivates me to keep going,” Koch says. “He would be doing the same thing for me, I’m completely sure. That he’s alive, yep, that’s my hope.”

You can find information about a crowdfunding effort to help with the search here.