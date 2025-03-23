Fridley community fundraising as American Legion faces closure

The community is rallying around the Fridley American Legion.

It’s in danger of closing in less than two weeks — something that’s become more common across the country. But, with decades of memories at risk, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to people determined to keep the legion open forever.

Kellie and Garret Hendrix got engaged at the Fridley American Legion Post 303. “When I first met her, I fell in love immediately. I knew I was going to have her as my girl. She was going to be my woman for the rest of my life,” said Garret.

The couple has been married for eight years — giving credit to the legion for their unwavering love.

“This is our home. You know, this is our place,” Kellie said.

A proposed bill in the Minnesota House is aiming to create property tax exemptions for places like VFW’s and American Legion.

According to HF195, Coon Rapids, Stillwater and Marshall American Legions have also struggled and had to sell posts.

“We’ve been having some issues and haven’t been able to recoup since COVID. So, we’re trying to do what we can to save the legion,” Club Manager Jenny Chevre said.

“It’s a nationwide problem — we can’t recruit the young kids,” Mike Doolittle, Army veteran and past commander, said.

The legion wants the community to join, come in and support so the next chapter of memories can unfold.

A link to a GoFundMe for the American Legion can be found HERE.