Friday marks 1 year since fatal shooting of MPD Officer Jamal Mitchell, private ceremonies to be held

Exactly one year ago, Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was fatally shot while responding to a call for help.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Officer Mitchell was responding to a call for help on Blaisdell Avenue and found two people lying in the road – people who he thought were victims – just blocks away from the initial call for help. However, one of them turned out to be an armed suspect and opened fire, killing Mitchell – the department’s first line-of-duty death in 15 years.

On Friday, Minneapolis police say they will honor Mitchell with a private ceremony, as well as a memorial dedication ceremony. Just last week, Mitchell’s name was added to the department’s Line of Duty Death Flag.

Minneapolis police say Mitchell responded without hesitation, and stopping to help was true the husband and father of four’s character.

Two other civilians were killed during the same shooting – 36-year-old Mohamed Bashir Aden and 32-year-old Osman Said Jimale. The suspect, 35-year-old Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed, was also killed after an exchange of gunfire.

A second MPD officer and a firefighter were both injured in the shooting and were eventually released from the hospital.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara and Mayor Jacob Frey issued the following statements on the one-year mark early Friday morning:

“Police officers show up every day ready to willingly serve and sacrifice their lives for the benefit of our community. Officer Jamal Mitchell made that ultimate sacrifice. Today, one year later, my hope is that everyone in our city will together recognize Officer Mitchell’s remarkable service and the sacrifice he and his family has made on behalf of the people of Minneapolis. Officer Mitchell, thank you. We miss you. We carry you with us and your service is an example for police officers everywhere. We will always remember the life you lived and the love you gave.” Chief O’Hara “Officer Jamal Mitchell was the very best of Minneapolis. A devoted partner, a loving dad, and an officer who, even in his final moments, was willing to run toward danger to help someone else. Today, we honor his memory and stand with his family, recognizing the profound impact he had on our city. His courage and selflessness will not be forgotten.” Mayor Frey

