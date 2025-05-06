Frey to deliver State of the City Address Tuesday morning

The recent string of shootings and killings in Minneapolis is a topic Mayor Jacob Frey is expected to touch on during his State of the City Address on Tuesday.

Frey has also been outspoken about affordable housing and economic growth, but crime and safety – following the violence within the past week – is one of the key topics he’s expected to discuss.

Just last month, Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara were touting a big decline in shooting and homicides during the first quarter of the year, but on Tuesday, there could be an update given on those numbers, as well as their efforts to crack down on crime.

Later this month marks the five years since George Floyd was killed by now-former Minneapolis police officers. An update on the city’s next steps for George Floyd Square could also be given during Tuesday’s speech.

In February, Frey vetoed the city council’s decision to delay the development. There’s also been three delays for a consent decree that outlines various police reforms between the city and the federal government.

Tuesday’s address is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Check back for updates, as well as a stream of the event. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have the latest on Frey’s speech during this evening’s newscasts.