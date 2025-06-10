Frey signs executive order to carry out federal consent decree that Trump’s DOJ ditched

When the U.S. Attorney’s Office moved to dismiss a federal consent decree to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vowed, “We’re doing it anyway.”

On Tuesday, Frey acted to put legal force behind those proposed reforms, signing an executive order telling city staff to fully implement the terms of the now-dismissed settlement.

As part of the order, Frey is directing the City Attorney’s Office to find all provisions not included in the city’s existing consent decree with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and work with the independent monitor, Effective Law Enforcement for All, to have them enforced alongside the state settlement.

The federal settlement agreement stemmed from a two-year U.S. Department of Justice investigation following the murder of George Floyd, which found the Minneapolis Police Department engaged in a pattern of abuse and discrimination against people of color and people with disabilities.

Two weeks ago, a judge agreed to dismiss the case at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which had stalled the case for three months while Attorney General Pam Bondi reviewed the matter.

“We are committed to police reform, even if the Trump administration is not,” Frey said in a statement. “Our residents demanded meaningful change, and we’re delivering on that promise with this executive order, ensuring the work outlasts politics and any one administration.”

Frey’s executive order comes a week after members of the city council stated their intent to formally enact reforms included in the now-void DOJ settlement, particularly measures surrounding constitutional protections for residents, crisis responses and changing MPD pursuit policies.