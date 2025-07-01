Free meals for Minnesota kids marks its 2nd summer

The Minnesota Department of Education has been serving up meals for two years now… even in the summer.

In its first year, the program cost more than $250 million, resulting in a savings of about $1,000 per student per year for families.

According to Minnesota Department of Education data, in the first year, breakfast participation jumped by 40% compared to the previous school year, and lunch participation grew by 15%.

“Summers are hard because our kids normally get all their meals at school,” said Ramona Weller, who was getting lunch with her daughters at Frogtown Community Center in St. Paul.

“To afford those extra meals is difficult. This makes a huge difference to our family, that we have healthy meals once a day, if not twice,” she said.

St. Paul Public Schools donates leftovers to local charities and food banks.