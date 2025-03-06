Free fare pilot program could become permanent for Metro Mobility customers

A pilot program offering free public transportation to people with disabilities could become permanent.

It’s included in Gov. Walz’s 2025 budget proposal and would apply to all Metro Mobility certified riders.

For Randee Boerboom, this program helps out a lot.

“I’ve been legally blind my whole life,” Boerboom said.

There are times when it’s tough navigating to and from Boerboom’s Northeast Minneapolis apartment.

“It can be challenging at times,” Boerboom said.

That’s why she was thrilled to hear about the free fare pilot program. It allowed Metro Mobility-certified riders who have a disability or health condition to ride any regular bus or light rail for free. But that pilot program wrapped up after 2024.

“Folks did experience greater freedom of travel, which was really the main thing we were after,” said Charles Carlson, executive director of Metropolitan Transportation Services with the Met Council.

Carlson says the Met Council tracked about 14 months of ridership from this program, averaging almost 5,000 rides a month.

“It was a successful pilot; over 75,000 folks took advantage of that program,” Carlson said.

Since the pilot technically ended at the start of this year, the Met Council passed its own pilot in the interim before we get to the end of the session.

“A one-cent fare that’s currently in effect that runs until the end of June. Should the state decide to implement this proposal, it’ll be free thereafter,” Carlson said.

“Yes, I am very thrilled,” Boerboom said.

Boerboom relies on public transportation every day, and she’s hopeful this free program sticks around for good.

“We’ve got buses, trains, we’ve got ride share services, so altogether, it’s really great,” Boerboom said. “I feel it’s another tool in the toolkit for the disability community to take advantage of.”



For more information on applying to be Metro Mobility-certified, click here.