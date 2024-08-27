Former students of Walz hope to help him get elected the ‘homemade’ way

Before Tim Walz was the vice presidential candidate on the Democratic ticket, he was Richelle Norton’s teacher and coach at Mankato West.

“He coached middle school track, assistant basketball. They were involved in prom and senior class advisors,” she said.

Now Norton, along with a group of Walz’s former students from Mankato, are hoping to help him get elected as vice president. They’ve launched a grassroots “postcard” campaign to reach out to swing voters, with their goal being to connect with 5,000 undecided voters in Wisconsin and Georgia.

In the spirit of Walz, the teacher-turned-politician, Norton says it’s only fitting that current students get involved in the campaign. On Tuesday afternoon, her art studio was filled with students, ages 5 to 16, creating hand-painted postcards.

“I think receiving something handmade would help some people on the edge of who they want to vote for,” said 16-year-old Vinetta Polinske.

They’ll be having postcard-making workshops at least once a week through the election.