Former state worker claims ‘character assassination’ after losing job over criminal sexual conduct record

A man fired from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) late last month says he’s the victim of “retroactive character assassination” after media reports about his 2016 felony conviction for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The former employee, 42-year-old Wilson Tindi, worked for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for more than six years before taking a new job with MDE. Neither Tindi nor state officials will say whether he was ever subjected to a criminal background check before he was hired for either job.

In multiple emails to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS since our story last week, Tindi says he’s a victim of “character assassination.”

RELATED: Former Minnesota Department of Education employee had criminal sexual conduct conviction

“Now, even if — for the sake of argument — a state agency had failed to conduct a background check at the time of my 2018 hire, what current conduct of mine would justify this level of retroactive character assassination?” he asked in his first email to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sent on Saturday, two days after our story. “What purpose is served by publicly tearing down a record of nearly seven years of blemish-free public service?”

In 2014, he was charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with the victim described as “mentally impaired/helpless.” According to the criminal complaint, “Officers spoke with Victim A who stated that she woke up in the early morning hours and felt someone touching her buttocks and vagina through her underwear. Victim A stated that she then felt someone pulling her underwear down. Victim A observed a male party standing over her. Victim A stated that she was in shock and fear and stayed silent.”

The suspect fled the scene, and Minneapolis police traced a fingerprint found at the scene to Tindi, who was then 32 years old. The victim told police she did not know the suspect, Tindi, and had not given him permission to be in her apartment.

As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to the criminal sexual conduct charge in exchange for prosecutors dropping the burglary charge.

Tindi’s last day of employment with the Minnesota Department of Education was June 27, the same day Alpha News first asked MDE about his employment status and criminal record. MDE said he worked there for two-and-a-half months, but won’t say why he no longer works there.

In multiple email exchanges with Tindi on Monday, he refused to say why he was no longer at MDE or whether he had ever faced a criminal background check by the state.

In his emails, Tindi said his previous criminal record should have no bearing on his job, because he’s never faced any complaints about his work. In fact, he says he’s received awards and positive job reviews during his public employment.

“I am extremely proud of my nearly seven years of blemish-free public service as an employee of the State of Minnesota,” he said in an email. “In my internal audit roles at both the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) I consistently received positive performance evaluations, leadership trust, and formal recognition — including agency performance awards at MPCA.

“We talk a great deal in society about redemption, second chances, and public service. But your article — without context, balance, or reference to my actual work — instead amplifies a distorted and sensationalized narrative that undermines my professional contributions and character.”

In 2009, the Minnesota Legislature passed a “Ban the Box” law that restricts when public employers can ask about criminal history by banning a box on job applications where an applicant would have to say whether they have a criminal record. In 2013, the law was expanded to private employers. However, the law allows, but does not require, criminal background checks to be conducted after someone is offered an interview or conditionally offered a job. Mandatory background checks are required for jobs like school teacher, school bus driver, or apartment manager.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety told KSTP that state law prohibits the state from disclosing if an employee has undergone a criminal background check.

When KSTP asked Tindi for an on-camera interview, he declined, saying, “Objectively, nothing in my state career justifies the level of retroactive character assassination I’ve endured — nor does it support the suggestion that the state’s hiring practices were improper or flawed.”

We asked if he’s considered what the victim in his case has endured since 2014. He declined to answer.