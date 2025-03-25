Former state Senator Justin Eichorn’s wife files for divorce following underage sex trafficking sting

Former Senator Justin Eichorn’s wife has filed for divorce, according to court records.

This comes after Eichorn was federally charged last Wednesday after he allegedly solicited sex from a detective posing as a 17-year-old girl online.

Court records show Eichorn is representing himself in the divorce proceedings.

Eichorn was arrested in connection with an underage sex trafficking sting in which 14 people were arrested.

Last week, Eichorn appeared in federal court, where he was ordered to remain in custody until a bed opens up in a halfway house. He will also only be able to see people under the age of 18 — including his own children — when supervised by the court.

In an update on Monday, new court filings show federal prosecutors are asking the judge to keep former Eichorn in custody until his trial.

Eichorn was set to be released to a halfway house on Tuesday. However, prosecutors allege he arranged for someone to get a computer from his apartment in St. Paul so investigators couldn’t find it. They add that FBI agents also found an iPhone that had recently been wiped at the apartment as well.

Prosecutors also say a firearm and ammunition were found at the apartment, which they allege Eichorn lied about having access to.

As previously reported, charging documents allege Eichorn first texted an undercover Bloomington police officer while responding to an online ad for sex work.

He asked around 9 p.m. on March 11 if she was available “tonight,” and when he didn’t get an answer, he texted again that night asking, “What’s a guy got a do to get with the hottest girl online tonight.” He followed up the next morning to ask if she was available and received an affirmative reply.

Eichorn allegedly went on to ask about the undercover officer’s rates and said he was looking for “Qv or hhr,” shorthand for “quick visit” or “half hour.” When he asked the officer’s age, she disclosed she was 17.

Eichorn again texted the officer on March 13 and asked if she was available for a “half hour.” The conversation came to an end when the undercover officer stopped responding, the complaint states.

On Monday, Eichorn reached out a third time asking if the officer was available that night. They discussed rates, and when she again said she was 17, he asserted that she was above the age of consent in Minnesota.

“It’s says age of consent is 16 …… over 18 is in a position of authority over you like a teacher or friends parent,” Eichorn texted.

Hiring someone for sex is illegal regardless of age in Minnesota, and soliciting a minor is a felony offense.

Charging documents state Eichorn asked for “naughty” pictures, including one “with a lot less clothes.” He also asked about how much more it would cost to have sex without a condom.

When Eichorn met at the location given by the undercover officer, police placed him under arrest.

A search of Eichorn and his vehicle turned up two cell phones, a condom and $129 in cash.