Former state senator charged with attempted coercion of a minor back in federal court Wednesday

Former Minnesota state senator Justin Eichorn will be back in front of a judge on Wednesday morning for a pre-trial hearing.

Eichorn is accused of attempting to arrange for sex with who he thought was a 17-year-old girl, but was really an undercover officer.

RELATED: State Sen. Justin Eichorn arrested in Bloomington on suspicion of soliciting a minor I Sen. Justin Eichorn faces federal charge for allegedly soliciting a minor, expulsion from Senate I Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns, is ordered to remain in custody at federal court appearance

This comes after a judge denied his release to a halfway house earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, prosecutors are expected to request that Eichorn remain in jail until his trial date, as they say releasing him before then would put the community in danger.

Court documents filed over the weekend by prosecutors outline allegations, lies and deception from Eichorn, saying he lied about his access to firearms, as investigators report they found a gun and ammunition in his St. Paul apartment last week.

The documents also alleged Eichorn asked someone to get a laptop from his apartment so investigators couldn’t find it. They also say FBI agents found an iPhone that had recently been wiped of all of its information at that apartment.

Prosecutors and investigators add that the way Eichorn spoke with the undercover agent indicates he’s likely done this before, saying there’s a “real risk that he would attempt to victimize other minors.”

“The language that he used in indicative of someone who – this was not his first time,” said Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges.

RELATED: Bloomington police release more info on underage sex trafficking sting that led to 14 arrests I Bloomington police: Eichorn among 14 men arrested as part of sex solicitation sting

Eichorn’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.

Also happening Wednesday is a special meeting of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRB), where Eichorn was previously the Chair. During the 8:30 a.m. meeting, members are scheduled to amend procedures to elect an Advisory Board Chair and reorganize the Board.

Check back for updates.

RELATED: Constituents react to Justin Eichorn’s charge of soliciting a minor, resignation from Senate I Candidates begin filing candidacy for open Senate seat left by Justin Eichorn following resignation I Special election to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn set for April 29