Former Sen. Eichorn can have visits with his children under supervision, federal judge rules

A federal judge ruled on Monday that former state senator Justin Eichorn can have contact with his children under supervision.

He is facing one count of attempted enticement of a minor after allegedly arranging to meet with an undercover Bloomington police officer whom he believed was a 17-year-old girl. He resigned on March 20, just before the Senate was poised to vote on his expulsion.

The supervisor must be a “responsible adult” who is aware of the charge against Eichorn and must also be approved in advance by the Pretrial Services Office, according to the order. The visits themselves must also be approved in advance.

During his initial appearance in federal court on March 20, Judge Shannon Elkins ordered Eichorn to stay in a halfway house until trial. He pleaded not guilty in April.

Eichorn’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.

You can find KSTP’s full coverage on the case against Justin Eichorn HERE.