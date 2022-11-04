Former Savage middle school principal sentenced for soliciting minor

A former Savage middle school principal who pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor earlier this year was sentenced Friday.

As previously reported, 38-year-old Mohamed Ali Selim entered a petition to plead guilty in September. In following the terms of the plea deal, Selim was sentenced to 30 days at the Hennepin County workhouse with credit for four days served. He was also granted work release.

Additionally, he’ll have to serve 30 days in a sentencing-to-service program, pay a mandatory $1,000 prostitution penalty assessment, complete a psychosexual evaluation and follow any recommendations.

His sentence includes a stay of imposition on his three years of probation, allowing the felony prostitution charge to be lowered to a misdemeanor as long as he doesn’t violate any probation terms.

At the time of his arrest, he was the principal of Eagle Ridge Middle School in District 191. The school has since replaced him with former Burnsville High School Principal Dave Helke.

Selim was arrested and charged in May after he allegedly responded to an advertisement placed by law enforcement that offered prostitution services. A criminal complaint states he then texted with an undercover officer who posed as a 15-year-old girl and tried to set up a meeting to “spend some time together.”

The school district said there wasn’t any indication any students in the district were involved.