Former MPD Chief Medaria Arradondo opens up about role at center of tragedy, chaos of 2020

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is now hearing from the former chief of the Minneapolis Police Department. His role in the department and his response in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd are unprecedented.

Medaria Arradondo opened up and spoke one-on-one with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS inside of George Floyd Square in south Minneapolis. He revealed new insight into topics about which he is just starting to talk.

His position is historic, but the former police chief said he prefers to simply go by “Rondo.”

Arradondo was the first Black police chief for the Minneapolis Police Department.

When asked why he took on that role, Arradondo replied: “Service has always been a part of my life growing up. I grew up just literally a block from here,” he explained, as they stood at 38th and Chicago.



Arradondo said all of that was shaken by the events of May 25, 2020.

“It touches me personally … because this is community to me, and I know the events that occurred on May 25th of 2020 … created a seismic rupture in American policing as we know of it today,” Arradondo said.

He said it caused pain: “It is certainly a chapter that we have to recognize, and accept,” Arradondo said, adding, “It is my hope that hope is the final chapter in the story of this city.”

In the former chief’s new book with co-author Jennifer Amie, “Chief Rondo: Securing Justice for the Murder of George Floyd,” he described a moment when he realized, as the leader of the department charged with keeping people safe, not only could he not keep the people of Minneapolis safe, but his officers were not safe either.

“The events in the days immediately following the murder of Mr. Floyd, we saw here in Minneapolis was something we had never seen before,” Arradondo said. “… Hearing the radio transmissions of those few officers inside that precinct, the urgency in their voices, transmissions of, you know, ‘They’re breaching the doors, they’re about to get in,’ and, me, visually seeing Molotov cocktails being thrown to the precinct. … I was not going to lose an officer in the line of duty … and it became very clear to me, even with mutual aid assistance, Brandi, that we did not have the capacity, and I didn’t as chief have the capacity to keep our 430,000 residents safe … and my number one goal shifted: No more funerals.”

In court, Arradondo took the bold step to testify against one of his own officers under his command.

“It was unprecedented for a sitting chief to give sworn testimony in a murder trial against one of his former officers,” Arradondo said. “… And I took an oath … and I had an obligation to make sure that I gave a truthful, accurate accounting of why I made the decisions that I did, in terms of terminating the officers, and spoke about our policies.”

It was revealed during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that there were missteps in various aspects of training.

“In terms of use of force, neck restraints and chokeholds … there was never anything in that training that talked about using that same tactic for such a prolonged period of time, to even past when the individual is now compliant, is no longer resisting,” Arradondo said.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Arradondo what he would have done differently.

“Brandi, one of the things I would certainly do is I would fight harder and stronger and sooner to try and dismantle some of the toxic culture and practices that allowed that indifference to exist in the first place,” Arradondo said. “I certainly would have invested more in elevating the voices in our community, that for decades, have been screaming and pleading for us to listen and change as it relates to some of the history of that toxic culture within the police department, and I would have also spent more time educating our officers about the importance of tactics but also more importantly than that, the humanity in those tactics, because at the end of the day, no badge is above accountability.”

Arradondo said he hopes everyone learns from what happened, to make sure it doesn’t happen again.