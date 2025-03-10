Former Minnesota Senate Leader launches campaign for U.S. Senate seat

Melisa López Franzen has announced she is running for the U.S. Senate.

She formerly served as the Democratic Leader of the Minnesota State Senate. According to a news release, she most recently served as Executive Director for Government and Community Relations for the University of Minnesota.

López Franzen stated her campaign is focused on “fighting for working families, expanding economic opportunity, protecting our neighbors, and bringing common sense and decency to Washington.”

“Minnesotans deserve a leader who will continue to stand up and fight for them—not someone beholden to billionaire donors,” she said in a written statement. “As an entrepreneur, a Latina, and a mother of two, I know what it takes to protect the dignity of our neighbors and the next generation, and make sure people get a fair shot at the American dream. That’s the approach I’ll bring to the U.S. Senate—this isn’t just about today, it’s about the next generation.”

This comes after Sen. Tina Smith announced she won’t seek reelection. Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan has announced her candidacy. On the Republican side, 2024 Senate candidate Royce White and 2022 Congressional candidate Adam Schwarze have announced they’re running.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has stated that she’s seriously considering running as well.

You can find more information on López Franzen’s campaign here.