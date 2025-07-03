Former Minnesota Department of Education employee had criminal sexual conduct conviction

The Minnesota Department of Education confirms that a man who briefly served as an audit director at the agency left that job on June 27, just as questions were being asked about his conviction for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2016.

“Wilson Tindi is not a current employee at MDE,” the department said in a statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Friday. “He was a probationary employee in an internal role at MDE for approximately two and a half months. He did not interact with students, visit schools, or have access to private student data.”

Forty-two-year-old Wilson Tindi was arrested in 2014 on felony burglary and criminal sexual conduct charges. According to the criminal complaint in Hennepin County District Court, Minneapolis police responded to an apartment building where a woman reported being assaulted after a man broke into her apartment.

She told officers she “felt someone touching her buttocks” and then “felt someone pulling her underwear down.” The man fled from her apartment; however, police processed the crime scene, and a fingerprint in the victim’s bedroom led them to Tindi.

Tindi, it turns out, lived in the woman’s building.

In 2016, he was convicted and sentenced to a two-year stayed sentence, but ordered to spend 210 days in the Hennepin County workhouse with credit for five days already served.

Between the time of his arrest and subsequent conviction, Tindi’s LinkedIn account says he was briefly an auditor for a health care company and then an “internal audit consultant.”

In 2018, he was hired by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, where he worked in a variety of roles, including as the “chief audit officer.” The MPCA confirms he worked there before leaving for “other employment.”

That “other employment” was at the Minnesota Department of Education beginning April 9, 2025. He left on June 27, 2025, but MDE doesn’t specify why. His profile on the MDE website has been taken down.

It turns out most jobs in Minnesota state government do not require a criminal background check. In fact, in 2009, the Minnesota Legislature passed a law known as “Ban the Box,” which prohibited boxes on job applications where an applicant would have to say whether they had a criminal conviction.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights describes the premise behind “Ban the Box” this way: “Building strong communities means removing structural barriers to provide Minnesotans with criminal records a fair chance at employment. Having a criminal record can present significant obstacles to employment, particularly for Black, Indigenous, Asian, and Latinx communities. For instance, Black Minnesotans are arrested at a higher rate than any other racial group in Minnesota, according to the NAACP. By intentionally rethinking and implementing policies that help people with criminal records find employment, employers can make institutional changes that bring about racial justice and build thriving communities.”

It’s unclear whether that law came into play in Tindi’s case because it does still allow criminal background checks, but only after an applicant has been granted an interview or conditionally offered a job. Such a check is not mandatory.

However, there are certain occupations for which a criminal background check is required under Minnesota law, including teachers, school bus drivers and apartment managers.

KSTP tried to find out if Tindi was ever subjected to a criminal background check, but was told that it is not public information.

“Whether a background check was requested on a job applicant is private personnel data pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13.43, subdivision 4,” according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. “State and federal laws determine whether a background check is required for employees based on the duties and accesses of the specific position and so we could not answer the question about whether a state and/or federal background check is required for the position in question. That information would need to come from the hiring agency.”

Neither the MPCA nor MDE would say whether Tindi went through a background check before they hired him.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS knocked on the door at Tindi’s home Wednesday afternoon in search of a comment from him, but no one appeared to be home.